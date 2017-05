Darren Lehmann admits Australian cricket's pay dispute will prove a distraction at the ICC Champions Trophy but is confident an Ashes boycott won't happen.

Lehmann urged both Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association to "get talking" and find a resolution amid a tense stalemate over a new memorandum of understanding.

He also admitted it would prove a distraction for the team heading to the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales but said players were in good spirits and dealing with the situation well.