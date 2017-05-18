Former Treasury secretary Ken Henry returned to the spotlight this week, arguing against the government's bank levy in his present role of NAB chairman.

Ken Henry doesn't hold out much hope of the budget getting back to a sustained surplus.

The former Treasury boss says his reading of last week's budget papers suggest the government will be "very lucky" if there is even one surplus.

"That means that future generations of Australians are going to have to be left with the task of repaying the debt and that was not the objective of the fiscal consolidation strategies of either the Hawke government or the Howard government," he told ABC's 7.30 program this week.

Treasurer Scott Morrison's second budget stuck to the projection for a surplus by mid-2021.

However, it does rely on what many economists have called optimistic forecasts, especially for wages.

The budget assumes wages growth will be racing along at 3.75 per cent, almost double the rate seen in new figures this week at 1.9 per cent and below the rate of inflation.

Henry says at some stage government debt - projected to reach $725 billion in a decade's time compared with just under $600 million now - will have to be repaid and that does mean higher taxes.

Such comments would seem quite ironic given Henry is arguing against the government's $6.2 billion levy on the major banks in his present role as chairman of the National Australia Bank.

But Henry's warnings on the outlook are not new.

In February he lashed out at the dysfunction of Australian politics.

"Our politicians have dug themselves into deep trenches from which they fire insults designed merely to cause political embarrassment," he said.

Every government proposal of the last 10 years to reform the tax system has failed and he questioned why governments go through the motions of the five-yearly intergenerational report when "we have made no progress at all in the past 15 years".

Henry faced many parliamentary inquiries defending Labor's ill-fated mining tax when he was Treasury secretary.

Now the shoe is on the other foot.

He wants an inquiry into the bank levy, the surprise proposal in last week's budget.

He says it is "bad policy" and has attacked the government for its misleading statements the impost won't be passed on to customers, shareholders or both.

"It should not have pretended that there's some magic pudding sitting somewhere that can generate additional funds at no cost to customers or shareholders," he told The Australian newspaper.

And Henry does know a thing or two about tax.

As well as being head of Treasury for a decade under both Liberal and Labor governments, he was a senior adviser on taxation policy to Paul Keating when he was treasurer, head of Treasury's taxation policy division, and chairman of the Howard government's taxation task force.

He was also deputy secretary of Treasury's economic group during the last major tax change in 2000 - the introduction of the GST.

The GST helped get rid of a myriad of taxes, such as the debit tax on bank accounts and stamp duties on various financial instruments.

He thought the mentality surrounding such imposts was "dead and buried".

"And it turns out it's not," he said in reference to the bank levy.

He was the author of the Henry Tax Review in 2010 which led to Labor's mining tax.

To be fair, the Minerals Resource Rent Tax ended up being nothing like what Henry had envisaged - the Resources Super Profits Tax - as the Labor government fought an onslaught of opposition from the mining community, the states and the federal coalition.

It ended up being so watered down, it barely raised any revenue and was ditched when the coalition came to power in 2013.

Back in 2010, facing yet another Senate committee on the mining tax, he said he was not that disappointed his version had been rejected.

"After 25 years of providing difficult and controversial or contentious advice to government, it is almost something of a surprise when something does get up," he said at the time.

While he'll be hoping the bank levy doesn't get up either, Labor has said it will back the measure, virtually guaranteeing its safe passage through the parliament.