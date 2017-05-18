The Queensland premier and the prime minister have had a "positive" meeting over funding for Cross River Rail after weeks of fighting over the project.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she has had a "productive" meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Brisbane after weeks of sniping about funding for her Cross River Rail project.

The premier told reporters on Thursday morning the meeting was "respectful" and she was hopeful about progress on getting funding for Brisbane's second river rail crossing.

"The prime minister has conveyed to me that Infrastructure Australia has a couple of issues they would like some more work done and I have said that I will progress that work as quickly as possible," Ms Palaszczuk said.