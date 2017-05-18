Signout
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A top-flight soccer game in Sweden has been postponed after a player was offered a large sum of money to help fix the result of the match, Sweden's Football Association said on Thursday.
Source:
Reuters
The game between IFK Gothenburg and AIK, two of Sweden's biggest clubs, was set to be played later on Thursday. A player in AIK was approached by a matchfixer on Tuesday but instead contacted the association who alerted police.

"The AIK player was called to a meeting where he was offered a significant amount of money if he actively worked to make sure the team lost the match," the Swedish Football Association said in a press release.

"This is a very serious attack against Swedish football and something that we will never, ever accept."

(Reporting by Johan Sennero Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

