Powerhouse winger Taqele Naiyaravoro returns from injury in one of four changes to the NSW Waratahs' starting line-up for Sunday's Super Rugby clash with Melbourne Rebels.

Wallabies halfback Nick Phipps, No.8 Michael Wells and lock Will Skelton are also back in the run-on XV as the Waratahs bid to keep their finals hopes flickering with a home win at Allianz Stadium.

NSW Waratahs: Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan Will Skelton, Dean Mumm, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu. Tom Robertson. Reserves: Damien Fitzpatrick, Paddy Ryan, Angus Taavao, David McDuling, Jed Holloway, Jake Gordon, Bryce Hegarty, Irae Simone.