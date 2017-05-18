Treasurer Scott Morrison warns tax cheats they will be found after a senior ATO official was caught up in a multi-million dollar tax fraud case.

If you're a crook and ripping off taxpayers, you will be caught.

That's the message from Treasurer Scott Morrison, after one of Australia's tax chiefs was caught up in a $165 million fraud case.

ATO Deputy Commissioner Michael Cranston has been issued with a court attendance notice for allegedly abusing his position as a public officer in a senior official of the Commonwealth, the AFP said on Thursday.

His 30-year-old son, Adam, and eight others have been arrested following an eight-month investigation.

"Those who think they can defraud Australian taxpayers - today's events show that they have another thing coming," Mr Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

"We'll find you, we'll track you down and we'll make sure you're brought to justice."

Mr Morrison said the latest bust, believed to be one of the biggest fraud cases in Australian history, shows the cross-agency crackdown on tax cheats is working.

The government was giving further resources to the ATO and others to disrupt the black economy and serious organised crime.