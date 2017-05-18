A 19-year-old rugby player from Wellington has died after suffering an on-field head injury last Saturday.
Daniel Baldwin was hurt in a match at Ngati Toa Domain, north of Porirua, and was placed in an induced coma in a critical condition.
He died on Wednesday night, a family statement said on Thursday.
The cause of the injury is unclear, but witnesses have reported to the Wellington Rugby Football Union that Baldwin was involved in a first-half collision.
He was not removed from the field until late in the match, when teammates noticed him struggling during a stoppage.
Baldwin's condition then deteriorated rapidly and an ambulance was called to take him to Wellington Hospital for brain surgery.