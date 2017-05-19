Hugh Greenwood was seemingly destined to represent the Boomers in basketball, but now he's preparing to make his AFL debut for Adelaide.

He may have missed out on two NBL Championships and a chance to go to the Olympics, but Adelaide midfielder Hugh Greenwood will realise a life-long dream when he makes his AFL debut in Saturday night's clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

Greenwood stunned the Perth Wildcats in August, 2015 when he quit the club on the eve of the NBL season so he could chase his AFL dream.

The 25-year-old was only in the first month of a three-year deal with the Wildcats, and many doubted whether he could crack even one AFL game.

Greenwood, a talented guard in American college basketball, joined the Crows as a category B rookie in 2015, despite having not played football for eight years.

And after averaging 24 disposals, eight tackles, seven clearances, and a goal in the SANFL this season, Greenwood was rewarded with a senior call-up.

The Wildcats were rocked by Greenwood's departure at the time.

But the club recovered from the blow to win the next two NBL Championships, with Greenwood's replacement Jarrod Kenny playing a crucial role off the bench.

And although Greenwood missed out on the chance to represent the Boomers at the Olympics, he can now strut his stuff on the AFL stage.

Jordan Gallucci, the No.15 pick in last year's national draft, will make his debut alongside Greenwood as Adelaide attempt to snap a two-match losing run.

The Bulldogs wielded the axe in the wake of last week's loss to West Coast, with premiership stars Tom Liberatore, Fletcher Roberts, Zaine Cordy, and Toby McLean all dumped for Friday night's clash with Geelong.

The defending premiers welcome back Robert Murphy, Travis Cloke, Dale Morris, Mitch Wallis and Tory Dickson in a welcome boost.

Sydney have been bolstered by the returns of Dane Rampe, Gary Rohan and Kurt Tippett for Saturday's match against St Kilda, but defender Aliir Aliir couldn't squeeze his way back in to the side.

The Saints lost patience with Josh Bruce, axing the forward after he managed just three goals in his past two games.

Paddy McCartin has been named in his place, with the Saints also recalling Daniel McKenzie and Koby Stevens.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick made five changes following last week's after-the-siren loss to Fremantle, while the Giants welcome back Toby Greene from suspension.

The Hawks lost Cyril Rioli (knee), Jack Fitzpatrick (concussion), Ben Stratton (knee) and James Frawley (toe) for their clash with Collingwood, while the Magpies were boosted by the return of Adam Treloar from an ankle injury.

Veteran Drew Petrie is a chance to make an early return from a broken hand after being named in West Coast's extended squad for Sunday's clash with Essendon at Etihad Stadium.