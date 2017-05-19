Coach Trent Barrett has shot down rumours about a potential Nate Myles move to Melbourne, saying he expects the forward to see out his NRL contract at Manly.

Myles has been linked with a move to the Storm after a patchy start to the season, but Barrett says he hasn't spoken to the 31-year-old about a move and expects he'll see out his contract.

"Nate is contracted here until the end of next year. His focus and our focus is on tomorrow night against Gold Coast," Barrett said.

Fans on the Gold Coast might think contracts don't carry the same weight as they used to when they see Daly Cherry-Evans lead out the Sea Eagles on Saturday night.

The playmaker, who backflipped on a 2015 Titans contract, has been considered a possible replacement for the injured Jonathan Thurston in this year's State of Origin series, earning the ire of Gorden Tallis.

The Queensland Origin legend told Fox Sports on Thursday night that Cherry-Evans backing out of the contract with the Titans and his previous form at Origin level made him a bad fit for the Maroons.

"In my opinion, Cherry-Evans at Origin, has always failed," Tallis said.

"At that level, he has never delivered.

"I know that I was annoyed when he backflipped on the Titans.

"I think a lot of guys (were), like Wally Lewis. If Wally says something about you, well the whole state listens.

"It's disappointing that he'd go that far down the line and it looked like he told lies to the Titans, said he was coming and all the third parties get done and he backflipped."

Cherry-Evans last represented Queensland in 2014, when their eight-year winning streak over NSW came to an end, but his club coach thought this year would be good time for his skipper to return to Origin.

"He's played six games (for Queensland) before and now he's in a bit of a purple patch," Barrett said.

"He's our captain, he's had a terrific year and I think he's really adapted to a leadership role."