As the fallout continues over a major fraud case involving the Australian Taxation Office, Labor says a renewed commitment is needed to other probes.

Labor has called on the tax office to ensure investigations such as the Panama Papers are not in jeopardy following the launch of a major fraud case involving a senior official.

Two children of the Australian Taxation Office's deputy commissioner Michael Cranston have been accused of taking part in an elaborate theft worth $165 million.

Mr Cranston himself has been issued with a court attendance notice for allegedly abusing his position as a public official.

The two Cranston children, Adam and Lauren, were among nine people nabbed after an eight-month operation.

Labor shadow assistant treasurer Andrew Leigh said he was concerned about other probes including the ATO's investigation into tax evasion, tax minimisation, unexplained wealth and possible criminal activity exposed in the Panama Papers.

"That's certainly my first concern," Dr Leigh told ABC radio on Friday.

"It is obviously good that the tax office's systems flagged this issue up, but it is an incredibly serious challenge.

"Labor is concerned that those ongoing multinational tax investigations continue to take place."

Tax havens have been estimated to hold $7.5 trillion of the world's financial wealth, costing the global economy $200 billion in lost taxes every year.

Dr Leigh said it also reinforced the need for more work on a national integrity commission.

He said he would like to see Australia adopt a similar system to the US and UK where whistleblowers on private sector corruption are able to claim as a reward a small portion of the penalty imposed on the wrongdoer.