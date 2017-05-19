Collingwood father-son recruit Callum Brown is ready for his AFL debut.

Brown was named in the Magpies' emergencies for the Saturday night clash against Hawthorn - the first time he has made the senior squad.

Coach Nathan Buckley said after Brown overcame glandular fever earlier this year, he has impressed in the VFL.

It is unlikely that Brown will play against the Hawks, but Buckley made it clear his senior debut is now a matter of time.

"He was clearly our best-performed player last week and has continued to build back his fitness," Buckley said.

"He's a really likely type and I think we'll see him in the seniors at some point this year.

"He'll be around the squad and given a few cracks open - if the doors open - he'll be ready to push through it."

There is plenty of expectation among Collingwood fans about when Brown and fellow father-son recruit Josh Daicos will make their AFL debuts.

Their Dads are Magpie legends - Gavin Brown, renowned for his toughness, captained the club and Peter Daicos was one of the best goalsneaks in AFL history.

Brown and Daicos were key members of Collingwood's drought-breaking 1990 premiership team.

Their sons joined the Magpies in last year's national draft as father-son selections.

The Magpies made one change for their MCG clash against the Hawks, regaining Adam Treloar from an ankle injury.

They have lost key defender Ben Reid for about a month with a quad muscle injury.

Collingwood have never beaten Hawthorn under Buckley - they have a nine-game losing streak against them.

Their last win over Hawthorn was the 2011 preliminary final - also Mick Malthouse's last win as Collingwood coach.