Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn have not yet indicated whether Flynn plans to comply with the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena for documents, the panel's chairman said in a statement.

"General Flynn's attorneys have not yet indicated their intentions regarding the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena," Republican Senator Richard Burr said in a statement on Thursday.

Burr told reporters earlier on Thursday that Flynn's lawyers had said he would not honour the subpoena issued in connection with the committee's investigation into Russia and the 2016 US presidential election.

Congressional aides told Reuters the committee was still negotiating in the hopes of obtaining the requested documents.

"Consistent with the committee's position since the beginning of (our) investigation, I welcome their willingness to cooperate," Burr said in his two-sentence statement.