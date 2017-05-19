A meeting of all 16 NRL club bosses has been called in Sydney early next week when ARLC chairman John Grant is set to face a new threat to his position.

ARL Commission chairman John Grant is set to face a renewed threat to his position, with a meeting called in Sydney early next week involving all 16 NRL club bosses.

Invitations were sent out on Friday morning by Canterbury chairman Ray Dib and, according to Fairfax Media, it was anticipated there would be a push on Tuesday for an extraordinary general meeting to remove Grant from power.

With the NRL having baulked at a funding model, agreed between the governing body and clubs, it is understood a proposal to attempt to remove all six commissioners will also be put forward.

A majority vote from the 16 clubs, six commissioners and two state bodies would be needed to oust Grant.