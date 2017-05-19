AFL club Port Adelaide is getting serious in contract negotiations with a batch of players including defender Jack Hombsch.

Port Adelaide defender Jack Hombsch expects to be among a batch of 17 players to soon sign fresh contracts with the AFL club.

Port hierarchy put off negotiations with Hombsch and other players including Brad Ebert and Jasper Pittard until the club's bye this weekend.

"The club has said after the bye everything will be sorted," Hombsch told reporters on Friday.

"We have got a lot of guys out of contract (at season's end) obviously so that will sort itself out and I'm sure that is all going on.

"But I'm very happy and I think a lot of the boys will get locked up soon."

Other players to fall off-contract at the end of the season include Aaron Young, Tom Clurey, Sam Gray, Karl Amon and Nathan Krakouer.

Hombsch was confident all wanted to stay at Port, currently in fourth spot on the ladder.

"It's nice to see we have got something building here and I think all the boys are really happy," he said.

"We're a pretty close group and we're starting to get some results that we're happy with here.

"We have got to keep working hard obviously but things are looking in the right direction and the boys have a lot of fun together.

"It's testament to (coach) Ken (Hinkley) and the club for building a culture."

Port players returned to the club on Friday after days off following their trip to China, where they downed Gold Coast to bank a fifth win of the season.

Their next match is against Geelong next Thursday night.