Weekend sport preview

SBS World News Radio: There is plenty happening in the world of sport this weekend, from football, to rugby league, motorsports and tennis.

We start with football, and it is the final week in the English Premier League.

Chelsea may have already wrapped up the title, but there is still plenty to play for.

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling it out for the last automatic qualifying spot for the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners take on Everton in London, while the Reds host Middlesbrough at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says building for next season starts with qualifying for Europe.

"The challenge was to get into the Champions League again, and, with this one game, we can do that. And then we'll reflect on the season, as an individual and as a team, on how good and how bad it was. And then we can take all these kind of things to the next season. If you're fighting in the Champions League and in the Premier League, then it's an exciting year to look forward to."

And that match between Liverpool and Middlesbrough will be broadcast live on SBS, the telecast kicking off at 11.30pm Eastern Standard Time on Sunday night.

Staying in Europe, and the Italian Open tennis reaches a crescendo this weekend.

The tournament has already included the elimination of both the men's and women's world number ones.

Australian Daria Gavrilova is through to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Dutch world number 20 Kiki Bertens after downing Svetlana Kuznetsova.

"What a finish from Daria Gavrilova! The Australian provides the upset here in Rome. Failed to enter. Had to go through the (qualifiers). Did just that. And, now, she's into the last eight."

In motorsports, the MotoGP world has rallied around the family of Nicky Hayden.

The former world champion remains in a serious condition after suffering severe brain damage in a cycling accident.

The Moto tour heads to Le Mans this weekend for the French Grand Prix.

But racing legend Valentino Rossi says Hayden will be in all the riders' hearts when the race begins.

"And, now, with a bit more time, you start to understand this is a great shame, because Nicky was a great rider, for sure, a great talent, world champion and always at the top, but especially a very good guy."

In Australia, State of Origin selection will be front and centre as Round 11 of the National Rugby League continues.

Mitchell Moses will make his first appearance for the Parramatta Eels after his mid-season defection from the Wests Tigers.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has declared he will make team changes for his team's clash with South Sydney in Perth.

And speedster James Roberts returns to the Brisbane line-up after overcoming a hamstring injury.

In the AFL, Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has dropped Tom Liberatore after the loss to the Eagles last week.

Adelaide has made three changes, with David Mackay, Troy Menzel and Josh Jenkins all out of the team to play Brisbane.

And Collingwood has regained midfielder Adam Treloar ahead of the side's clash with Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.