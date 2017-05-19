Yemen could have as many as 300,000 cases of cholera within six months, the World Health Organisation representative in the country, Nevio Zagaria, says.
"We need to expect something that could go up to 200,000-250,000 cases over the next six months, in addition to the 50,000 cases that have already occurred," he said.
"You can understand that with this number the price that we will pay in terms of lives will be extremely, extremely high."
