Daria Gavrilova's run at the Italian Open has been stopped by Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.

The power-hitting of Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens proved too much for Australia's Daria Gavrilova to handle in their Italian Open quarter-final.

The world No.20 Bertens dismissed Gavrilova with a 6-3 6-3 victory and a barrage of heavy forehands that the Australian qualifier simply could not withstand.

Bertens broke Gavrilova twice in each set and frequently took advantage of the world No.33's weak second serve, frequently pouncing on it to hit winners throughout the match.

The win books Bertens a semi-final against tournament sixth seed and the winner of the Madrid Open, Simona Halep.

Romania's Halep was clinical in her dismissal of Estonia's Annett Kontaveit, recording a 6-2 6-4 victory over the world No. 68.

While Halep is one of the form players in the WTA Tour as it edges closer to the French Open, Bertens has won their only ever meeting on clay, back in 2012.