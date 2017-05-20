Counting is underway in the Iranian presidential election, with President Hassan Rouhani leading. (AAP)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is ahead by 14.6 million votes, to 10.1 million votes in the Iranian election, with about 12 million ballots yet to be counted.

President Hassan Rouhani is well ahead in Iran's presidential election, in an initial count of votes in the presidential election.

Interior Ministry deputy minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists in a televised news conference that over 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 per cent.

The moderate president so far has won 14.619 million votes, while his hardline opponent Ebrahim Raisi has won 10.125 million out of 25 million ballots approved so far.

Ahmadi says the Interior Ministry hopes to have final results later Saturday.

The Islamic Republic's first presidential election since the 2015 nuclear accord drew surprisingly large numbers of voters to polling stations, with some reporting waiting in line for hours to cast their votes. Election officials extended voting hours at least three times.

The big turnout appeared to have favoured Rouhani, whose backers' main worry has been apathy among reformist-leaning voters disappointed with the slow pace of change.

Rouhani, 68, who took office promising to open Iran to the world and give its citizens more freedom at home, faced an unexpectedly strong challenge from Raisi, a protege of supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The election is important "for Iran's future role in the region and the world", Rouhani said after voting.

He struck a deal with world powers two years ago to curb Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of most economic sanctions.