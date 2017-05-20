The Lightning have accounted for the NSW Swifts by 14 points in their Super Netball showdown. (AAP)

The Sunshine Coast Lightning have tuned up for next week's blockbuster Super Netball match against the table-topping Giants with a muscle-flexing 63-49 win over the NSW Swifts.

Saturday night's impressive performance for their 13th win of the season puts the Lightning temporarily in top spot, guaranteeing them a chance at a top-two finish if they beat the Giants on the road.

Opals shooter Caitlin Bassett was in superb touch, equalling her first-round season-high 48 goals.

The Swifts provided some early resistance but, from halftime when they trailed 35-26, they were never really in the hunt against a Lightning side keen to make a statement so close to the finals.

While Bassett and captain and defender Geva Mentor were outstanding, the player of the match was centre Laura Langman whose court speed and interceptions provided the momentum for the comprehensive 14-goal win.

Mentor said the Lightning had a massive task ahead of them against the Giants, but added the prize was a top-two spot in the finals and two chances.

"We got a little messy ... but overall, it was a strong performance and something for us to build on.

"Next week is huge for us.

"We have to put in a good week on the training court and make sure we take the right attitude to Sydney."