Mitchell Moses will start at halfback for Parramatta in Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra, four days after his dramatic arrival from the Wests Tigers.

Moses will wear the No.21 jumper and replaces Will Smith in the halves.

For the Raiders, Luke Bateman is out due to concussion, with Dunamis Lui called onto the bench for the match at ANZ Stadium.