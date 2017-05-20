Mumbai Indians have hammered the Kolkata Knight Riders to set up a rematch with Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League final.

Legspinner Karn Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah destroyed Kolkata Knight Riders by sharing seven wickets as Mumbai Indians stormed into the final of the Indian Premier League with a six-wicket victory.

Sharma grabbed 4-16 off his legspin bowling while Bumrah took 3-7 as Knight Riders were bowled out for 107 in 18.5 overs.

Mumbai won the toss and sent Kolkata in and it didn't take long for the batting to falter, Australian star Chris Lynn the first to fall when he holed out for four to Bumrah.

Sunil Narine tried to break the shackles before he was deceived by Sharma's googly and was stumped in the fifth over.

Robin Uthappa (1) was undone by Bumrah's pace when he attempted a flick and was adjudged lbw and Sharma exposed the lower batting order as early as in the seventh over when he dismissed captain Gautam Gambhir (12) and Colin de Grandhomme (0) off successive deliveries and reduced Knight Riders to 5-31.

Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Ishank Jaggi (28) never looked threatening in their 56-run sixth-wicket stand before Sharma returned and had Jaggi caught in the deep in the 15th over.

Mitchell Johnson (2-28) and Lasith Malinga (1-24) then wrapped up the innings quickly.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma singled out his bowlers for praise after the win.

"We worked hard and I think we deserved to be in the final as we played really good cricket throughout the tournament," Sharma said.

"Today was a perfect example as we played a great game. When you have a performance like today then it gives you a boost, the bowlers set up the game for us. They took wickets at regular intervals and kept the scoreboard in control. Karn Sharma bowled really well and set the game for us"

For Mumbai Krunal Pandya top-scored with an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls while Rohit scored 26 and carried Mumbai Indians to 4-111 with more than five overs to spare.

Two-time champions Mumbai now meet Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiants in the final on Sunday.