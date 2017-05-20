Signout
  • The new president of East Timor Francisco Guterres (left) is greeted by the outgoing president Jose Maria Vasconcelos. (AAP)
Show Grid
  • The new president of East Timor Francisco Guterres (left) is greeted by the outgoing president Jose Maria Vasconcelos.
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
1/
Audio
Francisco 'Lu Olo' Guterres has been formally inaugurated as Timor-Leste’s new president.
By
Rhiannon Elston

20 May 2017 - 3:40 PM  UPDATED 15 MINS AGO

The 62-year-old is a former guerrilla fighter who fought in the country’s long struggle to gain independence first from Portugal and then Indonesia.

Local and foreign dignitaries as well as thousands of ordinary citizens joined a 12 hour inauguration ceremony at Taci Tolo near Dili on Friday night.

Charlie Scheiner, a researcher at the Timorese think tank La’o Hamutuk, says Timorese voters have chosen to stay under the leadership of the so-called “Generation 75” - members of former rebel groups instrumental in their country’s struggle for independence.

“Timor-Leste is still in its period of celebrating its victory over 500 years of colonialism and 24 years of occupation, and the people who led that struggle are national heroes,” he said. 

“SBS reporter Rhiannon Elston travelled to Dili at the invitation of the government of Timor-Leste.”

Related reading
'We have done fantastically well': Timor-Leste celebrates voting milestone
Timor-Leste citizens have voted to decide who will be the next president of Australia's near neighbour.
First time Timor-Leste citizens can vote for their president from Australia
Voting has opened for Timor-Leste citizens living in Australia for the first time since the country's independence 15 years ago.

Advertisement