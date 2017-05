The Turnbull government wants feedback on new civil penalties for people who share revenge porn.

People who share intimate images of others without their consent, known as revenge porn, could face fresh civil penalties as early as next year.

The Turnbull government is seeking feedback on proposed scaled penalties, which would include enforceable undertakings, injunctions, infringement notices, formal warnings and take-down notices.

State and territory governments have also agreed to a national framework for working on new criminal penalties.