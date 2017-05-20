Pippa Middleton made it to the church on time for her wedding to wealthy financier James Matthews. (AAP)

Pippa Middleton has made it to the church on time for her wedding to wealthy financier James Matthews with a gathering of British royals in attendance.

Pippa Middleton has made it to the church on time for her wedding to a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews are marrying a church in rural England.

The wedding party includes Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both were wearing special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits. Matthews arrived shortly before his bride-to-be in formal wear.

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible.

She was wearing a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara.

Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds on a day of sporadic rain mixed with periods of sunshine.

The ceremony was at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed by a private reception at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception.

Their relationship has become serious in recent months, with Harry speaking out to ask the press to respect their privacy.