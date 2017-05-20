Queensland's corruption watchdog is probing claims of nepotism within the police force. (AAP)

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan has confirmed the state's corruption watchdog is probing claims of nepotism within the police force.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is investigating circumstances surrounding the appointment and promotion of Chief Superintendent Terry Borland's civilian daughter to positions within the force, The Courier Mail reports.

Chief Supt Borland heads Gold Coast District.

Police Minister Mark Ryan confirmed the probe on Saturday and described the claims as "serious allegations".

"Rightly so, they are being investigated by the Crime and Corruption Commission," he said.

"We look forward to ... a speedy dealing with this particular matter."

News of the investigation comes after a recent spate of disciplinary actions against officers in the South Eastern Region, which comprises the Gold Coast and Logan areas.

On Saturday, a 31-year-old male constable who had been suspended since 2015 was dismissed following investigations into the alleged sexual harassment of a number of colleagues.

It came after a 44-year-old, also a suspended male constable, was issued with a notice to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court over allegations he indecently assaulted a female officer in April.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old male sergeant being investigated for allegedly using excessive force on a Southport Watchhouse detainee was stood down from official duty on Friday.