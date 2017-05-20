Cronulla have confirmed the signing of St George Illawarra's Josh Dugan on a four-year NRL deal. (AAP)

The Australian and NSW State of Origin player will join the Sharks at the start of the 2018 season.

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan said he was delighted to secure one of the NRL's leading outside backs.

"Josh will bring quality and experience to our backline next year and, to sign the current Origin and Australian Test centre, is major coup for the club and for our future.

"We have a number of exciting young backs coming through our grades and Josh's experience will be invaluable in helping with their continued development. Josh has just turned 27 and I am confident his best football is still ahead of him."

Flanagan said Dugan was excited while welcoming the challenge of playing where best suited the Sharks.

"He is looking forward to being part of the development of players such as Val Holmes and, as to where he might play for next year, quite simply he is the current Test right centre and who can also play fullback which is a bonus for our club," he said.

Sharks captain Paul Gallen had no doubt Dugan would be an asset for years to come.

"We are wrapped to have him. I've been lucky enough to play rep footy with Josh over the years and he is a good guy and an outstanding team player.

"He is going to be an enormous boost to our team and Josh will be a great benefit to the club."

Dugan began at Canberra in 2009, before switching to St George Illawarra midway through 2013.

He has played 144 NRL games, scoring 53 tries. He has played seven Tests for the Kangaroos and nine Origins for the Blues.