Sydney have fuelled their AFL season rebuild with a third-straight win, outworking and outrunning St Kilda by 50 points for an impressive away triumph.

The surging Swans have hammered out another ominous warning, dismantling St Kilda's running game for a 50-point victory on Saturday afternoon at Etihad Stadium.

The hard-tackling Swans capitalised on the Saints' spate of horrendous turnovers, particularly in the back half, to storm to the 18.10 (118) to 10.8 (68) win.

Sydney's third consecutive victory after their 0-6 start to the season was built on a collective commitment to stifle St Kilda's run and rebound, especially off half-back. And the Saints succumbed to relentless pressure to cough up possession regularly and concede goals in their vain bid for a fourth-straight win.

Sydney reaped the benefits of cleaner use of the ball, despite being beaten in the overall clearances, and the Swans shared the spoils with goals being kicked by 12 players. Lance Franklin was the main contributor with four, three in the last quarter, when the contest was effectively over.

The Swans specifically targeted in-form Saints onballer Jack Steven and returning young key forward Paddy McCartin with physical attention, even before the opening bounce.

Stevens just kept hunting the ball in the packs and used his breakaway speed to collect possessions. McCartin worked hard but struggled after five games in the VFL and he kicked his only goal with three minutes left on the clock.

McCartin didn't deserve to shoulder all the blame as St Kilda's other tall targets, including Nick Riewoldt, scrounged only a handful of marks inside the forward 50 against Swans key defenders Heath Grundy and Lewis Melican. And Swans backmen Jake Lloyd, Nick Smith and Callum Mills mopped up the ground balls.

St Kilda's lone excuse was being restricted with interchange rotations for the last three quarters after midfielder Jack Newnes came off second best in a bone-jarring contest with Mills late in the opening term.

Newnes won't have fond memories of his 100th game - if he has any recollection at all. Club medicos ruled him out for the rest of the game, presumably with concussion, after a long consultation in the dressing rooms.