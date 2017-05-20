US President Donald Trump is set to take off on his first international trip in office without naming James Comey's replacement as director of the FBI.

After saying he was "very close" to naming a new FBI director, President Donald Trump was set to board Air Force One for his first foreign trip without any comment about the future leadership of the law enforcement agency.

The White House said Friday that Trump will not announce a candidate before he leaves the country.

Trump earlier had teased that he could announce his choice for director before departing Friday for Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium, a world tour that will keep him away from the White House through the end of next week.

"We're very close to an FBI director," Trump said Thursday when asked about the search during an Oval Office appearance with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. He said an announcement could come "soon" and that former senator Joe Lieberman was among the candidates.

Trump interviewed Lieberman and three other candidates this week. The former Connecticut senator flashed a thumbs-up as he left the White House after the interview Wednesday, saying he and Trump had a "good meeting."

Trump also met with former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating; Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official; and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe.

The FBI needs a new director because Trump fired James Comey last week in an unexpected move that drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats, coming as it did amid the FBI's investigation of Russian influence in the presidential election, including possible coordination with Trump campaign associates.

The Justice Department, in an attempt to quell the furore over Comey's ouster, this week hired former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead the investigation. Trump said Thursday that he respected Mueller's appointment, but he denounced the probe as a "witch hunt."