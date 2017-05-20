A summit of 50 academics, unionists, industry representatives and the government will gather to hash out a plan for Victorian jobs.

The Jobs Partnership Summit was announced by Premier Daniel Andrews in his ALP state conference speech on Saturday at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne.

The summit will be a part of the Victorian Jobs Partnership, a move to grow local manufacturing and industry assistance initiatives, fill skill gaps and get more women into construction and engineering.

The summit, to happen in the middle of this year, will bring together manufacturing and construction unions, industry, academics and government.

"A meeting of 50 Victorian will lead our work, with half of those delegates appointed by the union movement," Mr Andrews told the conference.

"That's so important."

It was a speech where Mr Andrews pushed the benefits of his CFA split plan.

In order to circumvent a CFA pay deal deadlock, the government announced on Friday it would make the fire service volunteers-only and create a new authority for career CFA firefighters to merge with their metropolitan counterparts.

He also touched on the continued infrastructure growth, fight against family violence and support for workers out of jobs due to the Ford and Hazelwood power station closures.