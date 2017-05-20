Walkinshaw Racing will plough more resources into engineering as the Supercars team aims for a return to power after sacking team manager Adrian Burgess.

Owner Ryan Walkinshaw said the team's unacceptable performance over a longer period was behind Burgess's axing, rather than a knee-jerk reaction to an abysmal weekend at the last Supercars round in Perth.

"We've had bad race weekends in the past and we'll have bad race weekends in the future, but I don't think it is unreasonable for someone in my family's position to expect an increase in performance year on year," Walkinshaw said on Saturday.

"For the last couple of years we seem to be going around in circles a little bit and for us that's not acceptable."

James Courtney and Scott Pye sit 15th and 18th respectively in the drivers' standings heading into the series' fifth round at Winton.

The team's best placing on the drivers' standings during Burgess's stint was sixth by Courtney (2014) and veteran Garth Tander (2015), who was replaced by Pye.

Walkinshaw said he was hopeful the team could return to past glory, which saw them win the drivers' championship six times and plundered seven Bathurst wins.

"It's a top priority at the moment that we give some additional resources to the engineering group," Walkinshaw said.

"There is a feeling that potentially we haven't given them the full resources that we now think they should have."

He confirmed acting manager Mathew Nilsson was auditioning to get the job full-time.

"It would make me very happy if we could go down the route of looking at something internally," Walkinshaw said.

"Through the whole process we're going to be looking internally, externally, locally and internationally."

While Nilsson has an opportunity to prove himself, the team will also use a recruitment agency in the hunt to replace Burgess.

"We'll see which CVs we get through the door. There's a couple of targets we're looking at but we're pretty open-minded," Walkinshaw said.