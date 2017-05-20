The NBA has named Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard as finalists for its MVP award. (AAP)

Leonard's coach, the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, was nominated in the Coach of the Year category, as was Mike D'Antoni, who coaches Harden in Houston, and Miami's Erik Spoelstra.

The three finalists in each category were announced Friday and the winners will be announced June 26 during the NBA's first awards show.

The Philadelphia 76ers have two chances at the Rookie of the Year award, with Joel Embiid and Dario Saric finalists along with Milwaukee's Malcom Brogdan.

Previously, the individual awards were announced at various times throughout the post-season.