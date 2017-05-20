According to speculation, Pippa Middleton's wedding banquet will be a Scottish-themed event for between 150 and 350 guests.

The lavish wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is being dubbed the "wedding of the year" by local media.

Younger members of Britain's royal family are expected to celebrate the union of Pippa, 33, to hedge fund manager James Matthews, 41, in a ceremony on Saturday at St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, 75 kilometres west of London, the BBC and other outlets report.

The families of Middleton and Matthews have given no public statements about their plans.

"Facts about Saturday's bash are scarce but that has only fed speculation," The Guardian commented.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to be in church and at the wedding party at the nearby home of Middleton's wealthy parents.

Many eyes are likely be on William's younger brother Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle - if she is there - for signs their blossoming romance could soon lead to a royal wedding that will eclipse Saturday's event.

According to reports and rumours published by British media, the wedding banquet will include a fly-past by a Spitfire, a British World War II fighter plane.