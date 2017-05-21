Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has lauded James Aish's courage after the third-quarter clash with Hawthorn's Daniel Howe.

Collingwood midfielder James Aish could be out of AFL action for a month with a cheekbone fracture.

Aish was taken to hospital after his brutal collision with Hawthorn opponent Daniel Howe in the third quarter of Saturday night's match at the MCG.

The Magpie came off second-best after the two players showed great courage when charging in for a ground ball.

Aish's preparedness to put his body on the line symbolised Collingwood's desperation after half-time.

They staged an outstanding 61-point turnaround to beat the Hawks by three goals.

"He's going to miss some weeks ... he did what he had to do, he went when he had to go," Buckley said.

"I think it has your teammates stand taller."

Aish left the field immediately after the incident, holding the right side of his face.

The former Norwood star from the SANFL has played 49 AFL games.

It is unclear whether he will need surgery for the fracture.

"Aishy's not going to feel great about it, because he's sitting in a hospital room, he misses the end of the game and he's going to miss some weeks," Buckley said.

"But geez, he goes up in teammates' estimations when you're prepared to put your body on the line.

"It's those selfless acts that are really important in a team game like footy, where you're trying to build that team element and the fact that you sacrifice the individual for the good of the many."