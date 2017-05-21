Senior government minister Christopher Pyne says Australia's relationship with the US remains 'very good'.

Australia still enjoys a good relationship with the US even though Donald Trump's presidency is under a cloud.

Senior government minister Christopher Pyne said Mr Trump hasn't had an "even break" since the moment he said he was running for president and that there is something of "feeding frenzy" against Trump administration by the media in Washington.

He said Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has been attending a United Nations meeting in the New York and has reported back from there the relationship is in "very good standing".