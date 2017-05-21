The Australian share market is tipped to open higher on Monday with all eyes focused on investor reaction to the scandals plaguing US President Donald Trump.

Economists expect a gain of about 25 points, or half of one per cent, on Monday, after US and European markets rallied at the end of a tumultuous week for the US president.

US markets fell sharply on Wednesday as controversy raged over Trump's dismissal of former FBI director James Comey and allegations he pressed Comey to stop investigating his former national security chief and his campaign's alleged ties with Russia.

But they had recovered somewhat by the week's end, amid an apparent easing of concern over the prospect of impeachment.

"The issues around Donald Trump are still there, but investors have become a little less concerned about the impact on the economy and the share market in the US," AMP Capital's chief economist Shane Oliver said on Sunday.

"That's why you've seen that bounce back, not because of any particular economic data in the US. Share market investors seem to have become a little less concerned about it."

European markets also point to a higher open in Australia, with Europe's main bourses nudging higher on Friday.

Little significant economic data is due out in Australia this week.

But economists will be watching March quarter construction figures due to be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

"Lately they've been quite weak, they've been falling. The general consensus is that they'll probably remain a bit soft in the March quarter, but we might see a slight rise."

Dr Oliver said all eyes would remain on the US president, and any new revelations that might affect investor confidence.

"The noise around Trump is going to keep feeding the headlines and the screens."

Economists will also be watching for business condition surveys for the US and Europe, due out on Tuesday.

"They are probably going to remain pretty strong in Europe, but the American one will be watched for its impact on business confidence."