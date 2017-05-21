Origin hopeful Peter Wallace has left the field injured in the first half of Penrith's NRL match. (AAP)

NSW Origin hopeful Peter Wallace has left the field injured in the first half of Penrith's NRL match against Newcastle.

Peter Wallace's chances of a NSW State of Origin recall have been dealt a major blow after coming off with a groin injury in Penrith's NRL match against Newcastle.

Wallace, who was considered a strong chance to take on Queensland in game one, left the field before the 10-minute mark on Sunday and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

His injury could open the door for Robbie Farah to retain his spot in the No.9 or Gold Coast hooker Nathan Peats to make his Origin debut when the Blues team is named on Monday.