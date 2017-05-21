BMW has opened an intelligent assembly plant in the Chinese city of Shenyang, official Xinhua news agency reported Saturday.

German carmaker BMW has opened its third intelligent assembly plant in the Chinese city of Shenyang, where the firm operates one of its major global production centres, official Xinhua news agency reported.

The plant in China's northeast, with an investment of 7.6 billion yuan ($A1.5 billion), will have a manufacturing capacity of 450,000 units annually.

The new assembly line has been "designed with the German industrial 4.0 concept and has incorporated sophisticated technologies such as virtual reality, augmented manufacturing, laser scanning and bug data analysis in the whole production process", according to Xinhua.

The facility is located within BMW's Shenyang complex, which also houses the other two plants, one of which manufactures engines and the other is a research and development centre.

In 2016, 316,000 cars were produced in Shenyang, one-eighth of BMW's total production.

Since the establishment of the Shenyang factory in 2003, the German company has generated 16,000 jobs in the city.