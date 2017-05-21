Fremantle have surged into fifth spot on the AFL ladder after beating Carlton by 35 points. (AAP)

Carlton coach Brendon Bolton has defended his club's medical staff despite their decision to give defender Sam Rowe the all-clear to return to the field in Sunday's 35-point loss to Fremantle.

Rowe will undergo scans on Monday to determine the extent of damage to his right knee, with the possibility his season could be over.

The 29-year-old injured his knee early in the match when Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe dived across Rowe's body in an attempted smother.

Rowe hobbled off and received lengthy treatment, before returning to the field with his knee strapped.

However, Rowe collapsed to the ground in pain just moments later after his right knee buckled while he leaned against his opponent.

Bolton said he was unsure if Rowe had torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

But he said he had no concerns that the club's medical staff allowed Rowe to go back onto the field.

"No, true professionals our doctors, true professionals," Bolton said.

"I'm just crossing my fingers it's all OK."

The Blues raced out to a 28-0 lead in heavy rain, but Fremantle booted 10 of the next 12 goals to set up the 13.8 (86) to 7.9 (51) win.

The result lifted Fremantle (6-3) into fifth spot ahead of next Saturday's crunch clash with the Crows in Adelaide.

The Blues were reduced to just two fit men on the bench before half-time when Dale Thomas was ruled out with blurred vision after copping a hip to the head from teammate Alex Silvagni.

Fremantle forward Michael Walters broke the game open with three goals in the third quarter, while Lachie Neale (37 disposals), David Mundy, Hayden Crozier (three goals), and Connor Blakely were also influential in the win.

The ease of Fremantle's win was surprising given how badly they struggled in the first quarter.

Carlton led the inside-50m count 12-0 after just 17 minutes.

The Blues' ran out of puff in the second half because of their limited rotations.

Bolton said his team needed to learn how to "endure" in those situations.

And Fremantle coach Ross Lyon didn't want Carlton's injuries to take away the gloss from his team's win.

Lyon said he tried to stay level headed at the quarter-time break despite his team's horrible start to the match.

"Nah, no rocket," Lyon said of his quarter-time address.

"You tend to vent a bit in the box, and let some stuff out.

"But I went down, and there would have been four key points ... so I just stood in the huddle and delivered those points.

"There was no raised voice."

Carlton skipper Marc Murphy, who was the subject of a sledging storm during last week's loss to St Kilda, racked up 32 disposals and seven clearances.

The Blues missed a series of set shots in the opening term against Fremantle, but they were able to nail the miraculous goals.

Thomas unleashed a finger-twirl celebration when he slotted a checkside from the boundary line, and Murphy somehow split the middle from a tight angle while being slung in a tackle.

But it was all Fremantle from that point as the Dockers' stars got into their groove, and Carlton's run dried up.