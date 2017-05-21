Joe Daniher has booted a match-high tally of five goals as Essendon trounced West Coast by 61 points at Etihad Stadium.

Essendon have surged right into AFL finals contention with a 61-point demolition of desperately disappointing West Coast at Etihad Staidum.

The Bombers set up their fifth victory of 2017 with a commanding first half, when in-form Joe Daniher kicked four of his five goals.

Essendon led by 16 points at the first change and then blew the match wide open in the second term, kicking seven goals to one to extend the margin to a whopping 54 points at halftime.

Much of the sting went out of the encounter after the long break, with Essendon remaining in command as they won 19.11 (125) to 8.16 (64).

Michael Hurley reigned supreme in defence for the Bombers, who were also well-served by midfielders Zach Merrett, Dyson Heppell, Travis Colyer and Jobe Watson.

Spearhead Josh Kennedy toiled hard and was rewarded with four of the Eagles' meagre total of eight goals.

But to add to West Coast's many woes, a couple of other members of their much-vaunted attack were extremely wasteful in front of goal.

Jack Darling finished the day with 2.5 and Mark Le Cras - whose career-high tally of 12 majors came against the same opposition at the same venue seven years ago - booted 0.3.

Sam Mitchell was booed all day by the crowd, due to the occasion in a match two years at the height of the Essendon supplements scandal when he mimicked an injection.

But the former Hawks captain was still one of the Eagles' better players on a dirty day for the club.

Eleni Glouftsis made history at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, becoming the first female field umpire to officiate in a VFL/AFL match.

The Bombers improved their win-loss tally to 5-4 and will now turn their attention to Saturday night's Dreamtime clash against Richmond.

West Coast return home to Domain Stadium to take on Greater Western Sydney next weekend.