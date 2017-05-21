The Brumbies have beaten the Kings 19-10 in the Super Rugby clash in Port Elizabeth.

Australian conference leaders the Brumbies have battled to a 19-10 comeback win over the Kings in their Super Rugby clash in Port Elizabeth.

Second-half tries from winger Aidan Toua and fullback Tom Banks ended the Kings' winning run, with the South African side losing for the first time in four matches.

Banks scored the match winner with nine minutes remaining after the visitors trailed 10-5 at halftime.

Seven minutes before Banks scored, Toua crashed over after a nice kick from halfback Joe Powell to lock things up at 10-10.

The win lifts the Brumbies to 23 points, seven clear of the Queensland Reds and a gap of nine to the NSW Waratahs who host the Melbourne Rebels in Sydney on Sunday.