Accused Australian drug mule Cassie Sainsbury allegedly spent five months last year working as a sex worker in a western Sydney brothel.

The Nine Network reports the 22-year-old woman, who is being held in a Colombian prison, flew from Adelaide to work at Club 220 near Penrith from August 2016.

The development comes hours ahead of stories on the personal trainer from rival programs - Nine's 60 Minutes and the Seven Network's Sunday Night.