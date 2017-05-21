Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has set an October deadline for people to apply for refugee status. (AAP)

Peter Dutton sets a deadline of October 1 for people to prove they are refugees and owed protection by Australia.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has set a deadline of October 1 for people who arrived illegally in Australia by boat to apply for refugee status.

Mr Dutton says there are 7,500 illegal maritime arrivals living in Australia who have yet to prove they are refugees and owed protection by Australia.

Many arrived without identity documents on boats run by people smugglers up to seven years ago under previous Labor governments.

Mr Dutton says Australia is one of the most generous countries when it comes to resettling refugees, but can't afford to be taken for a ride by people who refuse to provide details about their protection claims.

"We are not going to allow, given the level of debt that our country is in, for more debt to be run up paying for welfare services, for people who are not genuine," he told reporters in Brisbane.

He said until individual processes were finalised, the government would continue to provide Medicare support, allow children to attend school and allow people to work, but would not provide income support.

"The expectation is, if people can't make their claim for protection then they need to depart our country as quickly as possible," he said

Mr Dutton said the four-month deadline was being imposed to "clean up the mess" left by Labor which he said had cost the country $13.7 billion.

"The government has been very clear and very determined for a long period of time that we are going to make sure that these boats don't start up again."