West Coast's home clash against GWS is just one of several enticing AFL fixtures in round 10.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson will demand an immediate response from his players after they came up woefully short against Essendon on Sunday.

Their MCG woes aside, the Eagles have been solid on the road this season.

But they blew a golden chance to stay level on points with AFL pacesetters Adelaide and GWS by being blown in the opening half of a 19.11 (125) to 8.16 (64) loss to the Bombers.

Fourth-placed West Coast are one of three teams locked on a 6-3 win-loss record ahead of next Sunday's big home clash against the Giants.

"We've got some work to do and we're fighting for a spot in the eight - that's where we're at and we've got to be honest," said Simpson.

"Every team is going through little moments like this.

"How we respond is what we have to look at.

"Good sides handle pressure and then they respond.

"Everything we tried didn't work today."

GWS got out of jail against hapless Richmond on Saturday, with Jeremy Cameron's late goal condemning the Tigers to their third-straight loss by less than a goal.

GWS booted the final six majors of the game at Spotless Stadium to get up 11.12 (78) to 10.15 (75).

"We didn't play well. Richmond should have won. They were better than us throughout the game," admitted Giants coach Leon Cameron.

"We were in front for a minute out of 120 (but) it's a ruthless game."

The Tigers must somehow regroup ahead of Saturday night's annual Dreamtime clash against Essendon at the MCG, a game between two of the five sides locked on 20 points.

Fremantle won for the sixth time in seven weeks, downing Carlton 13.8 (86) to 7.9 (51) at a rain-sodden Domain Stadium to jump to fifth spot.

The Dockers' next challenge is a significantly bigger one - away to ladder leaders Adelaide.

The Crows (28 points) remain in top spot ahead of the Giants on percentage after snapping a two-match losing streak with a thumping 21.14 (140) to 7.18 (60) win over cellar dwellers Brisbane.

Collingwood released the pressure on embattled coach Nathan Buckley, coming back from 43 points down early in the second term to beat Hawthorn by 18 points.

"The players are clearly still invested, so it's belief," said Buckley.

"The players are clearly not ready to throw the towel in - no-one at the club is."

Geelong started round nine by beating the Western Bulldogs 16.8 (104) to 12.9 (81) at the redeveloped Simonds Stadium, a result which dropped the reigning premiers to eighth spot on the ladder.

After starting the year with six-straight losses, Sydney have now won three on the trot - the most impressive of those victories being Saturday's 18.10 (118) to 10.8 (68) triumph at Etihad Stadium.