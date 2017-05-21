French driver Sebastien Bourdais has been taken to hospital after slamming head-on into a barrier during Indianapolis 500 qualifying.
Safety team members spent about 10 minutes getting the driver out of the car before placing him on a stretcher.
He was awake, alert and was taken to Indiana University Methodist Hospital for observation.
The Dale Coyne Racing driver had just completed two laps over 231 mph - the fastest laps of the day - when his car wiggled coming through the second turn.
The car slid up the track, into a SAFER barrier and flipped over before coming to a stop down the backstretch.
Bourdais won the season-opening race at St Petersburg, Florida.