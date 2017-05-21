Sebastien Bourdais has been taken to hospital after the French driver crashed in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Safety team members spent about 10 minutes getting the driver out of the car before placing him on a stretcher.

He was awake, alert and was taken to Indiana University Methodist Hospital for observation.

The Dale Coyne Racing driver had just completed two laps over 231 mph - the fastest laps of the day - when his car wiggled coming through the second turn.

The car slid up the track, into a SAFER barrier and flipped over before coming to a stop down the backstretch.

Bourdais won the season-opening race at St Petersburg, Florida.