Any hopes of clocking a fast time were scuppered by a 1.2-metre headwind at the Todoroki Stadium, although Gatlin said he was pleased with his performance in testing conditions.
"It was a tough wind, but the competition was even tougher going against some of the future stars of Japan," the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by Kyodo. "They put together a good race, and they're going to be formidable opponents.
"I've been a little bit injured, not being able to train as hard as I want to, but I've been working on my finish and it helped out today."
Canada's Aaron Brown won the men's 200m in a time of 20.62, while Bulgaria's Ivet Lalova-Collio doubled up to claim the women's 100 and 200m.
