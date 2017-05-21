World number four Day began the day nine shots off the pace but made a run of five birdies in a row from the seventh and the Australian crowned a brilliant round with a 60-foot birdie putt at the par-three 17th to reach 10-under 200 for the tournament.

Hahn made three birdies on each side in a bogey-free 64 to grab the 54-hole lead at 12 under par in his quest for a third PGA Tour victory.

Billy Horschel, the 2014 FedExCup champion, was alone in second place one shot back at 11-under after birdies at the last three, including a holeout from the greenside bunker at 17 for his 66.

Second-round leader Jason Kokrak, who led by five strokes after firing a 62 on Friday, moved in the wrong direction shooting a two-over 72 marked by a triple-bogey six at the par-three fifth hole.

Kokrak stood tied for third with Day on 10 under par at the Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas.

