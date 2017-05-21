Ice hockey - Holders Canada stun Russia with third-period comeback

COLOGNE (Reuters) - World champions Canada staged a sensational third period comeback to beat Russia 4-2 on Saturday and reach the world championship final where they will eye a third straight title.

With all of their goals coming in the third period, the Canadians completed a memorable win after looking down and out.

Canada will play the winners of Saturday's other semi-final between Sweden and Finland in the showpiece match on Sunday.

The Russians, who lost to Canada in the 2015 final, were cruising as Artemi Panarin, the tournament leader for assists, sensationally picked out Yevgeni Kuznetsov, who was left unmarked at the side of the Canadian net, to put them ahead.

Nikita Gusev doubled the lead on the power play before Canada started their fightback with a goal from Mark Scheifele 17 seconds into the third period.

Nate MacKinnon drew the Canadians level and Ryan O'Reilly put them in front with three minutes left before Sean Couturier bagged another to seal the victory in style.

