American James Hahn has a one-shot lead at the Byron Nelson US PGA tournament, with Jason Day tied third and two strokes off the pace.

A string of birdies has Jason Day two shots off the lead going into the final round of the Byron Nelson tournament in Texas.

Day had five birdies in a row midway through the third round and then a 60-footer at the 17th, in a seven-under 63 round that was the best of the day and got him to 10 under for the tournament.

American James Hahn leads on 12 under after a bogey-free six-under 64 on Saturday when Jason Kokrak's record advantage disappeared

Hahn sits a stroke ahead of compatriot Billy Horschel, who birdied his last three holes for a 66 to take second place alone.

Queenslander Day is tied for third with Kokrak, who shot 72 after setting a Nelson 36-hole record with a five-stroke lead.

Defending Nelson champion and Masters winner Sergio Garcia had a six-under 64 to rocket up the leaderboard into a tie for sixth at eight under.