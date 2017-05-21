Michael Jennings will likely still be available for NSW Origin selection despite a leg injury. (AAP)

Michael Jennings will likely still be available for NSW State of Origin selection despite going off injured in Parramatta's NRL loss to Canberra.

NSW Origin hopeful Michael Jennings is likely to be available for Blues selection on Monday, despite injuring his leg in Parramatta's NRL loss to Canberra.

Jennings limped from the field with a quad complaint late in the Eels' 22-16 loss on Saturday night , but was later spotted leaving ANZ Stadium unassisted and without ice or a moon boot.

He is expected to be monitored and will undergo scans on Monday if necessary, but Eels officials are confident it is not serious.

Jennings is the Blues' incumbent left centre, and scored the winning try in last year's game-three dead-rubber win over Queensland.

However his name has largely been overlooked amid a strong field of contenders in the Blues' backline selection debate.

He is the second-most capped Blues player available for selection, having played 18 games, and scored six tries, since making his debut in 2009.

His chances of retaining his spot have also increased following Tom Trbojevic's injury, prompting suggestions Jarryd Hayne could be shifted to the wing instead of playing at centre.

The 29-year-old Jennings scored once and broke the line twice in Saturday's loss before he was taken from the field late in the second half.

Eels coach Brad Arthur suggested on Friday his form warranted selection based on last year's team.

Meanwhile Parramatta will likely wait until at least Monday to find out the full extent of a rib injury sustained by forward Nathan Brown.

The hard-hitting big man was taken to hospital as a precaution.