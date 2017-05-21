Several players face nervous waits for Monday's match review panel findings after a pulsating clash at the MCG.

North Melbourne continue to build an AFL head of steam, upsetting Melbourne by 14 points in a pulsating, spiteful MCG clash.

Ben Brown starred with five goals on Sunday as the 15.14 (104) to 13.12 (90) win made it 16 in a row for the Kangaroos against Melbourne.

Kangaroos midfielder Ben Cunnington overcame an early injury to play a crucial role, but he is certain to be reported.

In the midst of a string of first-half spotfires, Cunnington punched Bernie Vince to the midriff and temporarily forced him off the ground.

Vince and North pair Shaun Higgins and Marley Williams are others certain to come under MRP scrutiny.

After starting the season with five losses, the 'Roos have now won three of their last four.

By contrast, the Demons dropped another game where they started favourites.

After North led by a game-high 26 points at quarter time, Melbourne twice reduced the margin to two points - at the main break and then halfway through the last quarter.

Brown kicked three of his goals in the third term as the Kangaroos pulled away.

After the Demons rallied at the start of the last quarter, North kicked three of the last four goals to nail the win.

As expected, North's Todd Goldstein dominated the hitouts against the Demons, who are without a recognised ruckman.

While Goldstein was among North's best with 61 hitouts, Melbourne won the clearances 39-34.

Cunnington had to leave the field in the first term when he hurt his ankle and knee, but returned to amass a team-high 26 possessions.

Melbourne struggled in attack without key forward Jesse Hogan, who is recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with cancer.

Still, the Demons had their chances and were left ruing several botched plays inside 50m during the pulsating final term.

Inevitably, North were able to move the ball down their end and Mason Wood capped off a fine game when he kicked his third goal to help ice the win.